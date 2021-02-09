Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Foot Locker (FL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Foot Locker (NYSE: FL):

2/5/2021 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

1/27/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00.

1/21/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have increased in the past six months. Sturdy advancement in the digital realm coupled with a robust brand portfolio has been aiding the stock. Moreover, the company’s investments in expansion of product lines have been yielding. We note that the company’s basketball footwear category witnessed strong momentum during third-quarter fiscal 2020. Speaking of digital growth, the company’s online platform registered growth of over 50% during the third quarter. During the quarter, the company witnessed robust digital traffic across most of its banners and regions. Management remains committed to bolstering digital capabilities including improvement of mobile and web platforms. The company is also focusing on revamping its store fleet as well as enhancing efficiency in supply chain and inventory management.”

1/15/2021 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

12/11/2020 – Foot Locker is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. 43,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,695. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $13,082,774.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 944.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

