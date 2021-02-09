Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fortinet (FTNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) recently:

2/9/2021 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortinet's fourth-quarter 2020 results beat estimates and grew year over year. However, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition. Moreover, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities is likely to hurt its profitability in the near future. Additionally, acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Nonetheless, the fourth quarter saw stellar growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN offerings. Also, continued deal wins are a key driver. Strategic investments in developing powerful products and services, efforts to expand into adjacent addressable markets and boost global sales force aided Fortinet’s quarterly performance.”

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $104.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Pritchard Capital from $110.00 to $104.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $162.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $139.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortinet’s increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Moreover, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition. Nonetheless, Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid the coronavirus crisis. It is also benefiting from robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN offerings. Also, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market.”

1/14/2021 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

1/13/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

1/8/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $159.96. 1,086,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.78 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $160.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

