Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PCB Bancorp (PCB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB):

2/5/2021 – PCB Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

2/2/2021 – PCB Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – PCB Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

1/28/2021 – PCB Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

1/22/2021 – PCB Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

1/16/2021 – PCB Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

1/5/2021 – PCB Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $212.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $139,343.22. Also, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,831 shares of company stock valued at $378,975. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

