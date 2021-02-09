Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pearson (PSO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pearson (NYSE: PSO):

2/1/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/21/2021 – Pearson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/21/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/20/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

1/12/2021 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/17/2020 – Pearson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of PSO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 289,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pearson by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

