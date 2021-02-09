Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pearson (PSO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pearson (NYSE: PSO):
- 2/1/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/27/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/21/2021 – Pearson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/21/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/20/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “
- 1/12/2021 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 12/17/2020 – Pearson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Shares of PSO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 289,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pearson by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter.
