Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Transphorm (TGAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Transphorm (OTCMKTS: TGAN):

2/9/2021 – Transphorm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/5/2021 – Transphorm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Transphorm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/28/2021 – Transphorm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Transphorm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – Transphorm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2021 – Transphorm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. "

Shares of TGAN stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 6,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. Transphorm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

