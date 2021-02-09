Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/1/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/6/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nord/LB.

FMS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 439,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 77,799 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,044,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

