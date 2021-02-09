Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/5/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/2/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/1/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/11/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 1/6/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nord/LB.
FMS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 439,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 77,799 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,044,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.