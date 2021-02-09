Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2021 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $555.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results indicate rise in revenues, solid loan balance and provision benefits. Growth in loans and deposits, and global expansion strategy will support the company’s financials. The deal to acquire Boston Private is expected to be earnings accretive, while the acquisition of the debt investment business of WestRiver Group will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. While near-zero interest rates are likely to continue putting pressure on margins and elevated costs are expected to hurt the bottom line, a strong balance sheet position and efforts to improve non-interest income bode well for the future.”

1/27/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $425.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $510.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $445.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $494.00 to $508.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $465.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $385.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $325.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $437.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $365.00 to $400.00.

1/4/2021 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

1/4/2021 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/21/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $350.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $440.00.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $504.95. The stock had a trading volume of 324,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $509.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.37.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John China sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.97, for a total value of $2,234,592.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $17,532,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 165,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 200,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

