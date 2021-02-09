Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (BNP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA: BNP) recently:

2/9/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock traded up €0.52 ($0.61) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €44.12 ($51.91). 3,781,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.28.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

