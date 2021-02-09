Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR):

2/1/2021 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

1/20/2021 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $151.00 to $199.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.96 and its 200-day moving average is $129.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after buying an additional 60,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after buying an additional 223,194 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,718,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,353,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

