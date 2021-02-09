Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR):
- 2/1/2021 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.
- 1/20/2021 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $151.00 to $199.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.96 and its 200-day moving average is $129.69.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after buying an additional 60,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after buying an additional 223,194 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,718,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,353,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
