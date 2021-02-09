Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Entergy (ETR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Entergy (NYSE: ETR) recently:

2/2/2021 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/20/2021 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE ETR traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,072. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

