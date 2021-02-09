Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP):

2/3/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $49.00.

2/1/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/1/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 205.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

