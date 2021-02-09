Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,160 ($80.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,621.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,366.48. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a market capitalization of £43.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.08.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.