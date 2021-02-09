Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.80

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 57.25 ($0.75), with a volume of 2707985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.90 ($0.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.34. The company has a market cap of £113.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36.

In other Record plc (REC.L) news, insider Bob Noyen bought 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

