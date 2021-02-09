Redd (RDD) Market Cap Reaches $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,902.47 or 1.00365750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00032183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00092670 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002211 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

