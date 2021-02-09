ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $99.74 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,349.57 or 1.00299885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00032513 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.11 or 0.01054097 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00293368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00212253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00093494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001715 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00034042 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001670 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

