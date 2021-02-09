Refereum Trading 25.9% Lower This Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $15.10 million and $3,385.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.01 or 0.01082976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.17 or 0.05604598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00042054 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

RFR is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.