Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,498 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.0% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.15. 107,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $332.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total value of $19,320,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,610,433,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 652,966 shares of company stock worth $215,122,488. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.