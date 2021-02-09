Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,149 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 490,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,181. The company has a market capitalization of $189.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

