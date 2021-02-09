Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,780 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,177,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 74,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 252,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 53,244 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. 878,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,783,336. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $284.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

