Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.69 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 57,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 68,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,183. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

