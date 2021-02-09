Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 61.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.98. 33,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Insiders have sold 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.