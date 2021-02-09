Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,121,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.52. 309,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,285,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.23 and a 200-day moving average of $268.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

