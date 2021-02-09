Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.38. 75,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,134. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.74. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $189.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,382 shares of company stock worth $7,115,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

