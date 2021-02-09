Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 692 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $17,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.89. 83,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,541. The company has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

