Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,783 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. 164,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.