Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $155.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

