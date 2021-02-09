RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,747.65

Shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,747.65 and traded as high as $1,856.00. RELX PLC (REL.L) shares last traded at $1,829.50, with a volume of 2,242,645 shares trading hands.

REL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RELX PLC (REL.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,919 ($25.07).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,831.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,747.65. The company has a market capitalization of £35.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

