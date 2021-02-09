Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Trading 7% Higher

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 70,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.80 million and a PE ratio of -17.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58.

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Company Profile (CVE:REN)

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.