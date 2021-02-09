Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading 0.8% Higher

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.83. 13,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 20,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.