Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) & Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Head-To-Head Review

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Invitae shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Invitae and Renalytix AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 0 5 2 0 2.29 Renalytix AI 0 1 1 0 2.50

Invitae presently has a consensus target price of $41.46, suggesting a potential downside of 18.39%. Renalytix AI has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.40%. Given Renalytix AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renalytix AI is more favorable than Invitae.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and Renalytix AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -183.50% -81.19% -37.28% Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invitae and Renalytix AI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $216.82 million 41.41 -$241.96 million ($2.28) -22.29 Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -160.63

Renalytix AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Renalytix AI beats Invitae on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products. The company also provides preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders; products for prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders; a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, a platform for collecting and managing genetic family histories to deliver personalized genetic risk information. It serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. Invitae Corporation has a collaboration with Gene Therapies Ltd. for the detection of lysosomal storage disorders in children; a research collaboration with Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. for the investigation of clinically relevant molecular targets for use in the development of advanced diagnostic testing for epilepsy; and a project with Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Novartis, and Genentech to develop a panel for molecular residual disease detection in patients with acute myeloid leukemia to support clinical trial testing across various drug development programs. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

