renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.0703

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded up 109% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $216,664.09 and approximately $733,868.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00050589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00247373 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00086205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00069688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00095297 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063594 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

renDOGE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

