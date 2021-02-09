ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Up 5.6%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.15. 3,256,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,844,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.
SOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 2.62.
In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 over the last three months.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter worth $43,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
