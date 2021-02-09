ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Up 5.6%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.15. 3,256,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,844,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

SOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 2.62.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter worth $43,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.