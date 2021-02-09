Rentberry 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,125.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $169,633.57 and $3,125.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.73 or 0.01056467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.65 or 0.05465696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00030363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00039337 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

