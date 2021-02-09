Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $3.44. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 506,549 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $201.89 million, a P/E ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 43,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

