Request Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.83 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Request has a total market cap of $62.53 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.66 or 0.01045519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.18 or 0.05487798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00024482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00031130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.