Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Motorola Solutions (MSI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI):

2/5/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $196.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $202.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $183.00 to $216.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Motorola Solutions was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/29/2021 – Motorola Solutions was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.

1/14/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.12. 701,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.57 and its 200-day moving average is $162.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Motorola Solutions Inc alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,577.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.