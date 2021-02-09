Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Duke Energy (DUK)

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/1/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $96.00.

1/29/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Duke Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

