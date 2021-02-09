Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Duke Energy (DUK)

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/1/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $96.00.
- 1/29/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Duke Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of DUK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
