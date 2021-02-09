Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (HLAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR: HLAG) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) was given a new €101.71 ($119.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) was given a new €101.71 ($119.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

HLAG stock opened at €103.40 ($121.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.80.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

