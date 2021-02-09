Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Prudential Financial (PRU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) recently:

2/9/2021 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prudential’s fourth-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Prudential continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. Its strategic initiatives have also strengthened existing capabilities. Shares of Prudential have outperformed the industry in the last six months period. The insurer's policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return bothers. Prudential expects first-quarter earnings of $2.90 per share. Also, high costs and high debt level concerns.”

2/8/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/15/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,102. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Get Prudential Financial Inc alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,101,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.