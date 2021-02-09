Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $98.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $110.00.

2/5/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $81.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $91.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at $174,139,002.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $304,320.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,945,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

