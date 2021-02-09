Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX):

2/4/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/20/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan is now covered by analysts at Johnson Rice. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. 18,599,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,014,371. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after buying an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after buying an additional 245,620 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after buying an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

