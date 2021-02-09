Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RPAI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

