Revain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.65 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Revain has a market capitalization of $991.13 million and $6.65 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.01 or 0.01082976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.17 or 0.05604598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00042054 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

