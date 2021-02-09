Reviewing Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF)

Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Hudbay Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.24 billion 1.37 -$343.81 million ($0.19) -34.05

Cerro Grande Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudbay Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cerro Grande Mining and Hudbay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudbay Minerals 1 3 6 0 2.50

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $9.04, suggesting a potential upside of 39.67%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -105.09% Hudbay Minerals -14.02% -7.32% -2.87%

Volatility and Risk

Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of -4.91, suggesting that its stock price is 591% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Cerro Grande Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, copper, and industrial mineral deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo project, which covers an area of 6,632 hectares located to the southwest of Pimenton; and limestone deposits, consisting of Catedral and Cal Norte. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

