Reviewing Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Millennium Cell (OTCMKTS:MCELQ)

Millennium Cell (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Cell and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Cell N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands 2.46% 13.35% 3.59%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Millennium Cell and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Brands 0 2 6 0 2.75

Spectrum Brands has a consensus price target of $74.13, suggesting a potential downside of 9.85%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Millennium Cell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Millennium Cell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Millennium Cell and Spectrum Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Cell N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 0.88 $97.80 million $4.10 20.05

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Cell.

Volatility and Risk

Millennium Cell has a beta of -3.68, meaning that its share price is 468% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Millennium Cell on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Cell

Millennium Cell, Inc., a development stage company, develops hydrogen batteries for use primarily in portable electronic devices for the military, medical, industrial, and consumer markets. The hydrogen batteries comprise a fuel cell and hydrogen storage technology. The fuel blends used in the hydrogen battery technology include combination of water, sodium borohydride, and other chemicals. The hydrogen produced by its hydrogen fuel cartridge technology is converted into electricity by a fuel cell. The company develops the technology in partnership with corporate and government entities. It also licenses its hydrogen cartridge technology and designs to companies, which develop fuel cell systems. Millennium Cell has a strategic relationship with The Dow Chemical Company for the commercialization of its hydrogen battery technology in the military and consumer electronics markets, as well as has a joint development and licensing agreement with Horizon Fuel Cells Plc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Eatontown, New Jersey. Millennium Cell Inc. is in liquidation.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

