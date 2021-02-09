ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Down 5.2%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.62. 3,762,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 4,113,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.63.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

