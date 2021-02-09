Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of mid single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.06 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.96-2.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REYN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 920,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $208,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

