Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.96-2.03 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 920,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.99. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

In other news, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 7,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $208,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 over the last three months.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

