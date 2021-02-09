Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.96-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 920,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,722. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Alan Cole acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

