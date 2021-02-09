Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.96-2.03 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 920,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,722. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

